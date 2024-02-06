Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Following a plea agreement, a New Madrid man was sentenced to prison for a fatal shooting.

George William Dawson III, 32, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Donta Grissom. Grissom was shot in the head by Dawson shortly before 3 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020.

After entering his guilty plea before Judge Benjamin Lewis on Tuesday in New Madrid County Circuit Court, Dawson was sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the state Department of Corrections. A second count of armed criminal action was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Lewis, a Cape Girardeau County judge, was appointed by the state Supreme Court to hear the case after Circuit Judge Ed Reeves withdrew.

New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson described the case as complex.

"As with any guilty plea, this agreement was a compromise by both sides. Between the defendant's diagnosed mental health issues and the victim's violent past, a guilty verdict on first degree murder or second degree murder was never a sure thing," Lawson said.