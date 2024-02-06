A Grassy, Missouri, man sexually abused a teenage girl Sunday while released on bond, having been charged with molesting three boys in November, police said.
The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Johnathan F. Barks Sr., 72, with second-degree statutory sodomy and fourth-degree child molestation Monday. Both charges are felonies.
Barks molested the 16-year-old victim on multiple occasions in April in a trailer where he lived, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Bollinger County sheriff's Cpl. William Forkum.
Barks told officers during questioning he had committed several of the acts alleged but said the victim offered her consent, which contradicted what the victim told police, according to the statement.
At the time of the allegations, Barks faced three charges of second-degree child molestation, all misdemeanors.
The charges, filed in November, stem from acts committed between August 2015 and August 2016.
Barks assaulted three 15-year-old boys multiple times during that time period, always at Barks' residence, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Bollinger County sheriff's deputy Andrew Dooley.
Barks told police in November he had committed several of the alleged acts, but only to show the victims "how easy a pedophile could get to [them]," according to the statement.
His bond for the charges filed Monday was set at $50,000 cash, with the condition he have no contact with the victim.
