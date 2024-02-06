A 25-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on Route OO in Madison County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The incident occurred at 4:35 a.m. about 3 miles north of Fredericktown when the pedestrian was lying in the roadway and was struck by a southbound 2003 Ford Excursion, the report stated.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 a.m. by Madison County Coroner Collin Follis, according to the report, which identified the deceased pedestrian as Jacob T. Kirkpatrick of Bismark, Missouri.
