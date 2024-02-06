Man killed, two injured in freak camper accident

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A 70-year-old Essex, Missouri, man was killed Friday afternoon and two others suffered moderate and minor injuries on Stoddard County Road 525-3 east of Bloomfield, when a camper rolled back on them.

According to the state Highway Patrol, the three people were attempting to fix locked brakes on a camper being towed by a 2012 Dodge Ram at 1:40 p.m. Friday. The brakes disengaged, causing the camper to strike all three.