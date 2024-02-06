All sections
NewsJuly 20, 2022

Man killed, two injured in freak camper accident

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A 70-year-old Essex, Missouri, man was killed Friday afternoon and two others suffered moderate and minor injuries on Stoddard County Road 525-3 east of Bloomfield, when a camper rolled back on them. According to the state Highway Patrol, the three people were attempting to fix locked brakes on a camper being towed by a 2012 Dodge Ram at 1:40 p.m. Friday. The brakes disengaged, causing the camper to strike all three...

Daily American Republic

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A 70-year-old Essex, Missouri, man was killed Friday afternoon and two others suffered moderate and minor injuries on Stoddard County Road 525-3 east of Bloomfield, when a camper rolled back on them.

According to the state Highway Patrol, the three people were attempting to fix locked brakes on a camper being towed by a 2012 Dodge Ram at 1:40 p.m. Friday. The brakes disengaged, causing the camper to strike all three.

Rondal E. Taylor was pronounced dead by Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham at 2:44 p.m. Friday. Stidham transported Taylor's body to Rainey Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter, Missouri.

James D. Burns, 65, of Bloomfield received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County in Dexter. Kimberly D. Carter, 39, of Sikeston, Missouri, sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

