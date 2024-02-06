Man killed, another injured in ATV crashes

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Portageville, Missouri, man was killed and a Chaffee, Missouri, man seriously injured in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes Saturday in Southeast Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. Saturday on Pemiscot County Road 318, four-tenths of a mile south of Hayward, Missouri, as the westbound four-wheeler operated by Mark A. Turner, 64, of Portageville traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch embankment and overturned.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 p.m. by Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall and taken to the morgue at Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital.