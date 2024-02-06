Man killed, another injured in ATV crashes

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Portageville, Missouri, man was killed and a Chaffee, Missouri, man seriously injured in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes Saturday in Southeast Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. Saturday on Pemiscot County Road 318, four-tenths of a mile south of Hayward, Missouri, as the westbound four-wheeler operated by Mark A. Turner, 64, of Portageville traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch embankment and overturned.
Turner was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 p.m. by Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall and taken to the morgue at Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital.
Then at 6:28 p.m. Saturday, on Scott County Road 212, 2 miles west of Kelso, Missouri, a crash occurred as the utility vehicle operated by Terry J. Burford, 41, of rural Chaffee traveled on the wrong side of the road and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Daniel S. Adams, 43, of Benton, Missouri, the patrol said.
Burford was ejected from his vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.
Adams received minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.