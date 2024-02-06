All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 24, 2021

Man killed, another injured in ATV crashes

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Portageville, Missouri, man was killed and a Chaffee, Missouri, man seriously injured in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes Saturday in Southeast Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. ...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Portageville, Missouri, man was killed and a Chaffee, Missouri, man seriously injured in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes Saturday in Southeast Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. Saturday on Pemiscot County Road 318, four-tenths of a mile south of Hayward, Missouri, as the westbound four-wheeler operated by Mark A. Turner, 64, of Portageville traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch embankment and overturned.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 p.m. by Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall and taken to the morgue at Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Then at 6:28 p.m. Saturday, on Scott County Road 212, 2 miles west of Kelso, Missouri, a crash occurred as the utility vehicle operated by Terry J. Burford, 41, of rural Chaffee traveled on the wrong side of the road and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Daniel S. Adams, 43, of Benton, Missouri, the patrol said.

Burford was ejected from his vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

Adams received minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Ca...
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy