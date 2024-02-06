All sections
NewsFebruary 3, 2021

Man involved in Monday rollover accident in coma

A man involved in a rollover accident Monday afternoon on South Sprigg Street is unresponsive in a comatose state at St. Louis University Hospital. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, John W. Deffenbaugh, 47, of Cape Girardeau is in a comatose state Tuesday following the single-vehicle accident...

A man involved in a rollover accident Monday afternoon on South Sprigg Street is unresponsive in a comatose state at St. Louis University Hospital.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, John W. Deffenbaugh, 47, of Cape Girardeau is in a comatose state Tuesday following the single-vehicle accident.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, Cape Girardeau officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on South Sprigg, just south of Southern Expressway. Upon arrival, officers located a 2007 Ford Ranger that had overturned multiple times and found Deffenbaugh had been ejected from the vehicle.

Deffenbaugh, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and was later transported to a St. Louis University Hospital because of the severity of his injuries.

Investigating officers determined Deffenbaugh had overcorrected his steering while making a turn, causing the truck to roll. According to the release, Deffenbaugh was not wearing a seat belt.

