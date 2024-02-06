Man involved in Monday rollover accident in coma

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, Cape Girardeau officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on South Sprigg, just south of Southern Expressway. Upon arrival, officers located a 2007 Ford Ranger that had overturned multiple times and found Deffenbaugh had been ejected from the vehicle.

Deffenbaugh, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and was later transported to a St. Louis University Hospital because of the severity of his injuries.

Investigating officers determined Deffenbaugh had overcorrected his steering while making a turn, causing the truck to roll. According to the release, Deffenbaugh was not wearing a seat belt.