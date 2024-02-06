Man injured Thursday night in Cape shooting

One man was hospitalized Thursday, April 13, in Cape Girardeau with an apparent gunshot wound.
Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:45 p.m. in the 900 block of William Street, according to a news release.
On the scene, law enforcement located one man who appeared to be injured by gunfire. He was treated for his injuries and then taken to a local hospital.
Officers also discovered a vehicle at the scene with possible damage from gunfire. That vehicle was towed away for evidence processing.
No suspects or the status of the injured man have been reported at this time.
The incident is under active investigation.
