Man injured in Saturday shooting

A man was shot in Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon.
Cape Girardeau police responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. at Walnut and Ranney streets where a 33-year-old man had been shot in the torso.
He was transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.
No other information is available at this time.
