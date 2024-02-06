All sections
NewsMarch 11, 2021

Man injured in reported stabbing in Cape Girardeau

A man was stabbed Tuesday evening in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police responded to the stabbing at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Frederick Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had an injury consistent with a stab wound in his upper torso...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

A man was stabbed Tuesday evening in Cape Girardeau.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police responded to the stabbing at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Frederick Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had an injury consistent with a stab wound in his upper torso.

The victim refused to give information to officers, and advised he didn’t want police to be called, Hann said. Officers were unable to locate any suspects or other witnesses.

“When a victim is 100% uncooperative and witnesses refuse to offer details, we have no evidence available to us to use in establishing a suspect,” Hann said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Story Tags
Local News
