Man injured in Perry County crash

A Springfield, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Aldred Berry, 33, was southbound at the 136-mile marker when the 2006 Ford Focus he was driving left the right side of the roadway and overturned.
He was not wearing a safety device.
He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
