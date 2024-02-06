Man injured in four-wheeler accident

A Frohna, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries in a four-wheeler accident Sunday evening.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Craig Pratt, 40, was on private property in Perry County when he lost control of the 2005 Arctic Cat all-terrain vehicle he was driving and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday.
