All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 28, 2021

Man in custody following Christmas Day shooting in Cape

Cape Girardeau police have taken a 31-year-old man into custody after a Christmas Day shooting. At approximately 1:25 p.m. Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of gun fire in the 900 block of South Pacific Street. Officers arrested Drai Alexander Cornelius after he allegedly fired one shot from a handgun, according to a release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The shot followed a verbal altercation between Cornelius and his neighbors...

Monica Obradovic
Drai Cornelius
Drai Cornelius

Cape Girardeau police have taken a 31-year-old man into custody after a Christmas Day shooting.

At approximately 1:25 p.m. Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of gun fire in the 900 block of South Pacific Street.

Officers arrested Drai Alexander Cornelius after he allegedly fired one shot from a handgun, according to a release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The shot followed a verbal altercation between Cornelius and his neighbors.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cornelius fled the scene, but officers were able to peacefully arrest him soon after the incident because of information given from witnesses.

Police said numerous children were playing in the immediate area where Cornelius discharged his weapon.

There were no injuries, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

Cornelius has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon. He is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy