Man in custody following Christmas Day shooting in Cape

Cornelius fled the scene, but officers were able to peacefully arrest him soon after the incident because of information given from witnesses.

Police said numerous children were playing in the immediate area where Cornelius discharged his weapon.

There were no injuries, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

Cornelius has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon. He is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond.