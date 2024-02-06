All sections
February 2, 2021

Man in critical condition following rollover crash on South Sprigg

A man suffered critical injuries after a rollover crash Monday afternoon on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a wreck in the 1500 block of South Sprigg Street where they discovered a small pickup truck had overturned and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

A man suffered critical injuries after a rollover crash Monday afternoon on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a wreck in the 1500 block of South Sprigg Street where they discovered a small pickup truck had overturned and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Local News

