Man in critical condition following rollover crash on South Sprigg

A man suffered critical injuries after a rollover crash Monday afternoon on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a wreck in the 1500 block of South Sprigg Street where they discovered a small pickup truck had overturned and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.
The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
