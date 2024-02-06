Man hospitalized with head wound Sunday morning

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after the end of daylight saving time, an adult male with an injury to his scalp was transported from a family member’s house in the 1700 block of Pemiscot Street to a local hospital, according to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The injuries were non-life-threatening, Hann said, but the victim was “combative and completely uncooperative.”