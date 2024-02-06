Man hospitalized after trapped in Missouri pipe for 26 hours

NEW MELLE, Mo. — Fire officials said a man was critically injured when he was trapped upside down in a pipe for about 26 hours near St. Louis before being rescued.

New Melle Fire Protection District chief Rick Massey told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that 47-year-old Leo Lyke was rescued Thursday from the 20-inch-wide pipe at a home construction site near New Melle.

A hospital spokeswoman said Lyke was listed as being in critical condition as of Friday, but his medical status was not immediately clear Saturday.