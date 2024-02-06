Man has no regret for scare at Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who walked into a Missouri Walmart wearing body armor and carrying loaded weapons acknowledges the timing was bad but said he didn't intend to hurt anyone and doesn't regret his actions.

Dmitriy Andreychenko, 20, is charged with making a terrorist threat after the Aug. 8 incident at a Walmart in Springfield. He filmed himself walking through the store with the weapons, prompting shoppers and employees to flee.

No shots were fired before off-duty firefighter held Andreychenko at gunpoint until police arrived and arrested him. Andreychenko said in a probable cause statement he was testing whether Walmart would protect his right to openly carry weapons.

The incident came just days after 22 people were killed during an attack at another Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Andreychenko, who is free on bond and facing a felony charge of making a terrorist threat, told KYTV he never intended to hurt anyone and was surprised by the reaction.

"It was foolish, I didn't give it thought. It was so innocent that I didn't even think this would happen," he said.

Andreychenko said he talked to a Walmart manager before he arrived at the store and was told he was allowed to openly carry a weapon in the store.