Man gets prison on firearm charge

Mark A. Brand, 33, who was arrested and charged by police after a high-speed pursuit in October 2019, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for the offense of felon in possession of a firearm.
According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's office, Brand lost control of his car during a police chase, crashed the vehicle and tried to flee on foot before being apprehended.
Police found a semi-automatic pistol and revolver in Brand's backpack, which is considered a felony following a drug-trafficking felony conviction in 2009, according to the news release. After completing the prison sentence, Brand will be placed on supervised release for three years.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant United States attorney Jack Koester prosecuted the case.
