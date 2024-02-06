Man gets 20 years for killing retired St. Louis police officer

ST. LOUIS -- A man who was 16 years old when he fatally shot a retired St. Louis police sergeant has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The retired officer, Ralph E. Harper, was 67 when he was killed during a carjacking attempt in October 2018. Jalynn Garner, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action and was sentenced Monday.

During the robbery attempt, Harper fired his police revolver, striking Garner in the arm, prosecutors said. Harper died in the exchange of gunfire. Garner was arrested and certified to stand trial as an adult.