Man gets 100-year sentence for shooting Missouri officer

LIBERTY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to a century in prison for shooting a suburban Kansas City, Missouri, police officer in the face in 2014.
Thirty-three-year-old Omar Maria was sentenced Wednesday in Clay County, where he was convicted in March of assault on a law-enforcement officer and armed criminal action.
Jurors concluded Maria shot Pleasant Valley police officer Jacob Baldwin during a December 2014 traffic stop on Interstate 35 near Interstate 435.
Prosecutors said Baldwin pulled over a car driven by Maria for a vehicle registration violation, and Maria jumped out of the vehicle and repeatedly fired at Baldwin’s windshield. Maria then sped away.
Baldwin survived.
