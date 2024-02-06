Man freed from prison after murder conviction sues police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man who was freed from prison last year after his murder conviction was set aside alleges in a lawsuit that Kansas City police framed him in the killing.

Keith Carnes, 53, was released from prison in April 2022 after serving 18 years of a life sentence for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Carnes alleges police and former Jackson County assistant prosecutor Amy McGowan coerced witnesses and issued fraudulent reports that led to his conviction in the 2003 shooting death of 24-year-old Larry White in a Kansas City parking garage.

The Kansas City Police Department said it does not generally respond to ongoing lawsuits "to ensure fairness to all involved."

The Missouri Supreme Court set aside Carnes' conviction in 2022, in part because an eyewitness account from a confidential informant that might have led to his exoneration was not given to Carnes' defense team.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it would not retry Carnes because although its case review did not establish Carnes' innocence, there was insufficient evidence to convict him a second time.