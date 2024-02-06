ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis man who spent 11 years behind bars for a killing before his conviction was overturned is suing the city and detectives who worked on his case, claiming the conviction for a crime he didn't commit violated his constitutional rights.

Lamont D. Cambell's lawsuit claims that a faulty investigation led to his years of incarceration. His lawsuit filed early last week seeks unspecified damages, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Cambell was jailed following the 2011 killing of 29-year-old Lenny J. Gregory III. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced in 2017 to life in prison.