Man found shot to death near I-70

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near Interstate 70.
The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Goodfellow Boulevard near an industrial area. His name has not been released, and no arrests have been made.
The shooting forced closure of the Goodfellow bridge across I-70 for a short time.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.