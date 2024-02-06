All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 3, 2024

Man found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon in Cape County trial

Lance DeMarzo, 25, was found guilty of the class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon in a Cape Girardeau County trial on Thursday, May 30. DeMarzo’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, July 1, and he is facing up to four years in prison, according to a release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Lance DeMarzo
Lance DeMarzo

Lance DeMarzo, 25, was found guilty of the class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon in a Cape Girardeau County trial on Thursday, May 30.

DeMarzo’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, July 1, and he is facing up to four years in prison, according to a release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A Cape Girardeau police probable-cause statement from Jan. 1, 2023, says DeMarzo threatened employees at Hypnotic Night Club and brandished a pistol on the same day.

When police arrested DeMarzo, they found a loaded Glock 19 in the front of his pants with one bullet in the chamber, according to the statement. Cape Girardeau police also found an extra loaded magazine in his back pocket. According to the probable-cause statement, witnesses told police DeMarzo lifted the gun in the air when an employee told him the place was closed and asked the employee if he was talking to him.

According to the news release, the state showed video during the trial of the events that took place at the bar, and the state’s case was presented by Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecutors Ethan Cooper and Scott Reinagel.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy