Man found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon in Cape County trial

A Cape Girardeau police probable-cause statement from Jan. 1, 2023, says DeMarzo threatened employees at Hypnotic Night Club and brandished a pistol on the same day.

When police arrested DeMarzo, they found a loaded Glock 19 in the front of his pants with one bullet in the chamber, according to the statement. Cape Girardeau police also found an extra loaded magazine in his back pocket. According to the probable-cause statement, witnesses told police DeMarzo lifted the gun in the air when an employee told him the place was closed and asked the employee if he was talking to him.

According to the news release, the state showed video during the trial of the events that took place at the bar, and the state’s case was presented by Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecutors Ethan Cooper and Scott Reinagel.