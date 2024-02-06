All sections
NewsDecember 2, 2023

Man found guilty of sex crimes against 12-year-old

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau County jury has found a man guilty of various sex crimes against a then-12-year-old victim.

A release from the Office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Joseph L. Jones was found guilty after a three-day trial this week of three counts of first-degree statutory rape, first degree statutory sodomy, incest and furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

The April 2020 investigation of the case involved incidents that occurred in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger (Missouri) counties in that year.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 8. Jones faces up to 125 years in prison.

Assistant prosecutors Tabatha Blakely and Stephen Killen presented the state's case.

