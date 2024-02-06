All sections
May 3, 2024

Man found guilty of murder in 2020 fatal shooting of Missouri officer

ST. LOUIS — A man charged with killing a St. Louis police officer in 2020 was found guilty of murder Thursday. After a nearly two-week trial, a St. Louis jury convicted Thomas Kinworthy, 46, of first-degree murder and eight other charges in the death of 29-year-old officer Tamarris Bohannon, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. ...

Associated Press
Defense attorneys Brian Horneyer, left, and Annie Legomsky, right, turn to their client, defendant Thomas Kinworthy Jr., center, following a verdict in his first-degree murder trial Thursday in the 22nd Circuit Court in St. Louis.
Defense attorneys Brian Horneyer, left, and Annie Legomsky, right, turn to their client, defendant Thomas Kinworthy Jr., center, following a verdict in his first-degree murder trial Thursday in the 22nd Circuit Court in St. Louis.Laurie Skrivan ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, pool

ST. LOUIS — A man charged with killing a St. Louis police officer in 2020 was found guilty of murder Thursday.

After a nearly two-week trial, a St. Louis jury convicted Thomas Kinworthy, 46, of first-degree murder and eight other charges in the death of 29-year-old officer Tamarris Bohannon, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Bohannon had responded to a call Aug. 29, 2020, after an armed man ordered a family out of their home and barricaded himself inside, police said. Officers were searching for another reported shooting victim when Bohannon was shot in the head and a second officer was shot in the leg, according to police.

Bohannon died the next day. He had been with the department for 3 1/2 years and was survived by his wife and three children.

Kinworthy did not dispute at trial that he had barricaded himself inside a St. Louis home and shot two officers, killing one of them, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The jury took about three hours to convict Kinworthy of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary, resisting arrest and three counts of armed criminal action, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Conviction on a first-degree murder charge carries a mandatory term of life in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 27, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Kinworthy has a criminal record dating to the 1990s, when he spent nine months in prison for a drug crime in St. Louis County.

Court records show that Kinworthy was convicted in a 1998 road rage incident in Brevard County, Florida. After the car Kinworthy was in rammed a Ford Mustang, Kinworthy shot the Mustang driver, causing him to lose three fingers. Kinworthy was convicted in 2001 and served six years in prison.

