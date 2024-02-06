Man found guilty of murder in 2020 fatal shooting of Missouri officer

ST. LOUIS — A man charged with killing a St. Louis police officer in 2020 was found guilty of murder Thursday.

After a nearly two-week trial, a St. Louis jury convicted Thomas Kinworthy, 46, of first-degree murder and eight other charges in the death of 29-year-old officer Tamarris Bohannon, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Bohannon had responded to a call Aug. 29, 2020, after an armed man ordered a family out of their home and barricaded himself inside, police said. Officers were searching for another reported shooting victim when Bohannon was shot in the head and a second officer was shot in the leg, according to police.

Bohannon died the next day. He had been with the department for 3 1/2 years and was survived by his wife and three children.