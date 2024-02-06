Man found guilty of chronic DWI offenses

A Cape Girardeau County jury found a man guilty as a chronic offender of the state's driving while intoxicated law.
A release from Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said Clifford Parrish, 54, could face up to 10 years in prison and will serve two years in prison before being eligible for probation or parole. His sentencing is set for Monday, April 10, in front of Judge Benjamin Lewis.
The trial was Tuesday, March 7.
Assistant prosecutors Mitchell Lenyo and Alan Carver presented the case.
