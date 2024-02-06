Man falls into, drowns at Pleasant Hill City Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Pleasant Hill man who fell from a boat on a city lake over the weekend drowned, authorities said.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, television station KSHB reported.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Michael Hamilton, 67, fell from a boat he was aboard into Pleasant Hill City Lake, which is located about 27 miles southeast of Kansas City.
Investigators said bystanders tried to rescue the man and eventually pulled him from the water, but too late to save him. Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said he was not wearing a life jacket.
