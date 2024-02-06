A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say.
David Biler, 36, in addition to his original charge, faces fourth-degree domestic assault charges and second-degree property damage. His new bond was set at $25,000 by Judge Frank Miller in the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County.
The new charges stem from an altercation Feb. 4, less than a week after he was released from Cape Girardeau County jail. The alleged victim called police when Biler arrived, and an argument ensued while the victim was on the phone with communications, according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted.
The officer made contact with the alleged victim in the apartment parking lot, but Biler had already left. The alleged victim said Biler kicked the mirrors off the victim’s car and threatened to kill her. A witness, described as a neighbor, said she witnessed the argument outside, saying “he got into his pick-up truck and tried to run her over with his truck before hopping out of the truck and kicking her car.”
Biler had previous convictions of tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree domestic assault and assault, according to the probable-cause statement.
In January, a neighbor called police to report a domestic abuse situation where the witness said she saw Biler beating the victim. The responding officer said she noted wounds on the woman’s face and hands. His bond in that case was set at $20,000. Both bonds were set on the condition he make no direct or indirect contact with the victim.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.