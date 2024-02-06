A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say.

David Biler, 36, in addition to his original charge, faces fourth-degree domestic assault charges and second-degree property damage. His new bond was set at $25,000 by Judge Frank Miller in the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County.

The new charges stem from an altercation Feb. 4, less than a week after he was released from Cape Girardeau County jail. The alleged victim called police when Biler arrived, and an argument ensued while the victim was on the phone with communications, according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted.