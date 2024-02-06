All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 16, 2020

Man facing charges for stolen firearm, narcotics after shooting self in arm

Two felony warrants were filed Tuesday against the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Jan. 1 at Huddle House in Cape Girardeau. As of Wednesday, court documents list felony charges against Zachary J. Patterson for stealing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Two felony warrants were filed Tuesday against the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Jan. 1 at Huddle House in Cape Girardeau.

As of Wednesday, court documents list felony charges against Zachary J. Patterson for stealing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police officer Brian McCain stated officers responded to 511 N. Kingshighway at about 10:43 p.m. Jan. 1 for a gunshot victim.

An investigation revealed the victim shot himself in the arm while parked in the restaurant’s parking lot, McCain wrote, and the firearm he used was stolen.

A wallet containing methamphetamine and a time card receipt for Patterson was seized from a back room at the restaurant.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy