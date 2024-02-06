Two felony warrants were filed Tuesday against the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Jan. 1 at Huddle House in Cape Girardeau.
As of Wednesday, court documents list felony charges against Zachary J. Patterson for stealing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
A probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police officer Brian McCain stated officers responded to 511 N. Kingshighway at about 10:43 p.m. Jan. 1 for a gunshot victim.
An investigation revealed the victim shot himself in the arm while parked in the restaurant’s parking lot, McCain wrote, and the firearm he used was stolen.
A wallet containing methamphetamine and a time card receipt for Patterson was seized from a back room at the restaurant.
