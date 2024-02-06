All sections
NewsJune 22, 2021

Man drowns when canoe capsizes on Current River

An 82-year-old California man drowned when his canoe capsized on the Current River in south Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. David Robles of Los Angeles died Saturday on the river in Carter County. A strong current pushed his canoe into a root wad. Robles' canoe capsized and he was caught in the roots, the patrol said...

Associated Press

An 82-year-old California man drowned when his canoe capsized on the Current River in south Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

David Robles of Los Angeles died Saturday on the river in Carter County. A strong current pushed his canoe into a root wad. Robles' canoe capsized and he was caught in the roots, the patrol said.

A root wad is the exposed roots of dead trees that stabilize river banks and provide habitat for fish.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and National Park Service also investigated the drowning.

