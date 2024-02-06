All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 2, 2018

Man drowns in quarry near Old Appleton

Emergency crews from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire and Rescue and Cape Girardeau County recovered the body of a man who drowned in an Old Appleton quarry Sunday afternoon. The victim, a 32-year-old St. Louis man, jumped into the quarry from a cliff and did not resurface, according to a post on the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. Emergency crews dispatched water rescue teams, which eventually located the deceased victim...

Southeast Missourian
A Cape County Private Ambulance arrives on-scene where a person drowned Sunday on Rock Quarry Road off of Route KK near Old Appleton.
A Cape County Private Ambulance arrives on-scene where a person drowned Sunday on Rock Quarry Road off of Route KK near Old Appleton.BEN MATTHEWS

Emergency crews from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire and Rescue and Cape Girardeau County recovered the body of a man who drowned in an Old Appleton quarry Sunday afternoon.

The victim, a 32-year-old St. Louis man, jumped into the quarry from a cliff and did not resurface, according to a post on the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. Emergency crews dispatched water rescue teams, which eventually located the deceased victim.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Emergency personal stand along the edge of a quarry after reports of a person who drowned Sunday on Rock Quarry Road off of Route KK near Old Appleton.
Emergency personal stand along the edge of a quarry after reports of a person who drowned Sunday on Rock Quarry Road off of Route KK near Old Appleton.BEN MATTHEWS

The victim's identity will not be released until the family is notified, the post said.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department did not return calls for further comment.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy