Man drowns in quarry near Old Appleton

Emergency crews from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire and Rescue and Cape Girardeau County recovered the body of a man who drowned in an Old Appleton quarry Sunday afternoon.

The victim, a 32-year-old St. Louis man, jumped into the quarry from a cliff and did not resurface, according to a post on the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. Emergency crews dispatched water rescue teams, which eventually located the deceased victim.