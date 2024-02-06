Man drowns in quarry near Old Appleton

Emergency crews from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire and Rescue and Cape Girardeau County recovered the body of a man who drowned in an Old Appleton quarry Sunday afternoon.
The victim, a 32-year-old St. Louis man, jumped into the quarry from a cliff and did not resurface, according to a post on the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. Emergency crews dispatched water rescue teams, which eventually located the deceased victim.
The victim's identity will not be released until the family is notified, the post said.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department did not return calls for further comment.