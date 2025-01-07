Man dies in Jan. 6 Perry County flue fire

Perry County Rural Fire Department was called for a report of a flue fire in the 1000 block of Perry County Road shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Upon arrival, Fire Chief Jeremy Triller found a working structure fire, according to a release provided by assistant fire chief Garrett Schott.
There was a report of the owner inside the residence. The main floor of the structure, a ranch home, collapsed into the basement.
A male in his 70s was later found deceased inside the residence. The Missouri State Fire Marshall was called in to investigate the fire, according to Schott. As of Tuesday, Jan. 7, the cause of the fire is undetermined.
The Perry County Rural Fire Department was first notified of the potential flue fire at 7:16 a.m. via a 911 call. The department remained on scene until 2:26 p.m.
The Chester (Illinois) Fire Department was called to assist.
