Man dies in Jan. 6 Perry County flue fire

A male in his 70s was later found deceased inside the residence. The Missouri State Fire Marshall was called in to investigate the fire, according to Schott. As of Tuesday, Jan. 7, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Perry County Rural Fire Department was first notified of the potential flue fire at 7:16 a.m. via a 911 call. The department remained on scene until 2:26 p.m.

The Chester (Illinois) Fire Department was called to assist.