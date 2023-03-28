Man dies behind wheel near Poplar Bluff

A Harviell, Missouri, man died of a heart attack while driving near Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Saturday night, March 25, according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Rodney Ray was driving a gray Dodge Durango westbound on Business 60 near Route B when he evidently suffered a heart attack and lost consciousness, according to reports. His vehicle crossed the centerline and came to rest in the opposite ditch. Police were dispatched to the wreck at 11:31 p.m., and Ray was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to Capt. David Sutton, "It appears he didn't sustain injuries from the wreck."
Butler County Coroner Jim Akers confirmed Ray's cause of death was cardiac arrest.
The investigation is ongoing. Ray's age was not immediately available.