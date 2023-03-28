Man dies behind wheel near Poplar Bluff

A Harviell, Missouri, man died of a heart attack while driving near Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Saturday night, March 25, according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Rodney Ray was driving a gray Dodge Durango westbound on Business 60 near Route B when he evidently suffered a heart attack and lost consciousness, according to reports. His vehicle crossed the centerline and came to rest in the opposite ditch. Police were dispatched to the wreck at 11:31 p.m., and Ray was pronounced dead on the scene.