June 13, 2017

Man dies at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park

CENTERVILLE, Mo. -- A 19-year-old man is dead after drowning at a popular park in Southeast Missouri. Authorities said 19-year-old Christopher Watson of Farmington, Missouri, was trying to swim across the Black River at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park on Sunday evening when he went under the water and did not resurface. His body was found a couple of hours later...

Associated Press

CENTERVILLE, Mo. -- A 19-year-old man is dead after drowning at a popular park in Southeast Missouri.

Authorities said 19-year-old Christopher Watson of Farmington, Missouri, was trying to swim across the Black River at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park on Sunday evening when he went under the water and did not resurface. His body was found a couple of hours later.

Watson was pronounced dead by Reynolds County Coroner Jeff McSpadden.

State News

