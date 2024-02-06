Man dies at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park

CENTERVILLE, Mo. -- A 19-year-old man is dead after drowning at a popular park in Southeast Missouri.
Authorities said 19-year-old Christopher Watson of Farmington, Missouri, was trying to swim across the Black River at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park on Sunday evening when he went under the water and did not resurface. His body was found a couple of hours later.
Watson was pronounced dead by Reynolds County Coroner Jeff McSpadden.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.