Man detained in alleged indecent exposure incident

A Charleston, Missouri, man has been identified in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
A release from the university states Nathan Stokes, 35, was detained after university police stopped him off campus after an alleged incident Tuesday, Sept. 12.
University police received a report that a motorist on campus asked a student for directions to a building on campus.
"When the student approached the car, the driver of the vehicle exposed himself to the student," the release said, noting the motorist then left campus.
Police located the suspect and questioned him about the incident. According to the release, Stokes was issued a criminal court summons for first-degree sexual misconduct and a notice against trespassing on the university's campus.
