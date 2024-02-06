Man details cattle deal involving missing Wisconsin brothers

KINGSTON, Mo. -- A man charged with tampering with a vehicle used by two Wisconsin brothers who are missing and presumed dead in Missouri was involved in a business arrangement with another farmer including calves owned by the brothers, according to people involved in the deal.

Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin, disappeared July 21 while visiting northwest Missouri for a trip related to their cattle business. Authorities say the brothers are presumed dead. Human remains found on a farm owned by Garland Nelson have not been identified.

The brothers disappeared after visiting Nelson, 25, at a farm near Braymer, about 70 miles northeast of Kansas City. Nelson is charged with tampering with a vehicle after authorities said he drove a truck the brothers rented from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found abandoned.

A bond hearing for Nelson on Thursday was continued until Aug. 15 because he has just recently been appointed a public defender. He remains jailed in Caldwell County without bail.

David Foster, a Kansas dairy farmer, said Wednesday he bought 131 calves from Nelson in November. Nelson was to raise the calves and the farmers would split the cost after the animals were sold. One hundred of the calves belonged to the Diemel brothers, Foster said.

Nelson's mother, Tomme Feil, said her son and the family cared for the calves. The animals became ill shortly after arriving at the farm, which Feil blamed on a bad winter and weakened immune systems. She said many died despite receiving extensive medication, feed and advice from veterinarians.

"It wasn't like we enjoyed watching calves die," she said. "We didn't. We were doing everything possible to keep them alive."