Man dead after alleged Christmas Eve stabbing

A 34-year-old Cape Girardeau man died of apparent stab wounds late Friday night, according to authorities.

A Cape Girardeau Police Department release said officers responded to a residence near the intersection of Barberry and Quince streets at about 11 p.m. Friday and found 32-year-old Brittany Wilson outside the residence with what appeared to be blood on her clothing.

Inside the residence, they found the dead man with "fresh stab wounds on his body."