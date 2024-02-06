All sections
December 25, 2021

Man dead after alleged Christmas Eve stabbing

A 34-year-old Cape Girardeau man died of apparent stab wounds late Friday night, according to authorities. A Cape Girardeau Police Department release said officers responded to a residence near the intersection of Barberry and Quince streets at about 11 p.m. Friday and found 32-year-old Brittany Wilson outside the residence with what appeared to be blood on her clothing...

Southeast Missourian
Brittany Wilson
Brittany Wilson

A 34-year-old Cape Girardeau man died of apparent stab wounds late Friday night, according to authorities.

A Cape Girardeau Police Department release said officers responded to a residence near the intersection of Barberry and Quince streets at about 11 p.m. Friday and found 32-year-old Brittany Wilson outside the residence with what appeared to be blood on her clothing.

Inside the residence, they found the dead man with "fresh stab wounds on his body."

The release said the man was Wilson's boyfriend.

Wilson was taken into custody without incident.

She is being held in lieu of a $2 million cash-only bond.

