Man critically injured after being struck near Chiefs game

Police say the man was struck by a Chrysler Sedan on Sunday afternoon, about 25 minutes after the start of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs. The driver stopped at the scene.

Last month, 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita, Kansas, was killed when he was struck by two hit-and-run drivers as he left Arrowhead Stadium and was trying to cross Blue Ridge Cutoff. His death prompted a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocacy group to renew calls to make the area around the sports complex safer.