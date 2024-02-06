All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 14, 2022
Man convicted of sex crimes, faces up to 60 years in prison
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Butler County jury took less than an hour and a half to find Steven E. Hardcastle, 48, of Poplar Bluff guilty of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He faces up to 60 years in prison. The conviction is the culmination of a case beginning three years ago. ...
Samantha Tucker
story image illustation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Butler County jury took less than an hour and a half to find Steven E. Hardcastle, 48, of Poplar Bluff guilty of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He faces up to 60 years in prison.

The conviction is the culmination of a case beginning three years ago. On May 2, 2019, Poplar Bluff police officer Matthew Kassing responded to a residence on Woodland Street where he made contact with the victim, then 13, and her aunt. The victim was distraught at that time, and her aunt told investigators the victim was dropped off at her mother's house on D Street in Poplar Bluff earlier in the day, but called her aunt after being there a short time and asked to be picked up immediately. The aunt drove to the residence and the victim ran to her vehicle crying. On the way to her aunt's house, the victim told her Hardcastle had sexually assaulted her.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hardcastle was arrested May 21, 2019.

Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Michel called several witnesses at the trial including the victim, Kassing, the victim's aunt and the victim's grandmother. Hardcastle himself testified as well, and corroborated several facts contained in the victim's testimony but ultimately denied sexually assaulting her.

Sentencing is set for 1 p.m. July 12, and Hardcastle faces up to 30 years for statutory rape and up to 15 years on each count of sexual assault.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy