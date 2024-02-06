Man convicted of sex crimes, faces up to 60 years in prison

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Butler County jury took less than an hour and a half to find Steven E. Hardcastle, 48, of Poplar Bluff guilty of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He faces up to 60 years in prison.

The conviction is the culmination of a case beginning three years ago. On May 2, 2019, Poplar Bluff police officer Matthew Kassing responded to a residence on Woodland Street where he made contact with the victim, then 13, and her aunt. The victim was distraught at that time, and her aunt told investigators the victim was dropped off at her mother's house on D Street in Poplar Bluff earlier in the day, but called her aunt after being there a short time and asked to be picked up immediately. The aunt drove to the residence and the victim ran to her vehicle crying. On the way to her aunt's house, the victim told her Hardcastle had sexually assaulted her.