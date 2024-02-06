Man convicted in Columbia sport editor's death out of prison

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said.

Charles Erickson, 38, was released from Booneville Correctional Center on Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.

The Free Charles Erickson page on Facebook posted a photo of Erickson with the caption, "Charlie's on his way home!"