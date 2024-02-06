All sections
NewsJune 6, 2020

Man claims coronavirus diagnosis to avoid arrest, fails

Wielding a false COVID-19 diagnosis as a weapon has resulted in a felony charge against a Jackson man. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Duane Ratliff, 45, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him trespassing — naked — at Zion Lutheran Church on County Road 226...

story image illustation

Wielding a false COVID-19 diagnosis as a weapon has resulted in a felony charge against a Jackson man.

According to information provided by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Duane Ratliff, 45, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him trespassing — naked — at Zion Lutheran Church on County Road 226.

When approached by deputies, Ratliff told them he had tested positive for the disease associated with coronavirus.

However, upon investigating the claim, deputies determined Ratliff had not been tested for the virus.

They did have him tested, and the test came back negative.

Deputies cited Ratliff for terroristic threatening, a Class D felony; second-degree trespassing; and first-degree sexual misconduct.

As of Friday, Ratliff remained at Cape Girardeau County Justice Center in Jackson in lieu of $30,000 bond.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

