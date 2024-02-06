Man claims coronavirus diagnosis to avoid arrest, fails

Wielding a false COVID-19 diagnosis as a weapon has resulted in a felony charge against a Jackson man.

According to information provided by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Duane Ratliff, 45, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him trespassing — naked — at Zion Lutheran Church on County Road 226.

When approached by deputies, Ratliff told them he had tested positive for the disease associated with coronavirus.