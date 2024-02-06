Man charged with using fake W-2s to get refunds

A Cape Girardeau man used fake W-2s to solicit about $406,000 in fraudulent federal tax refunds, including $162,000 from December 2013 through January 2016, according to court documents.

His scheme, lasting at least three years, involved multiple accomplices, according to documents.

A federal grand jury indicted Darnell W. Moon, 28, on five counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud Jan. 19.

IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case, according to a news release from the federal prosecutor’s office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Moon is expected to appear in federal court in Cape Girardeau in February, according to the release.

Paul W. Hahn will act as the lead attorney for the government.

If convicted, each count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison or fines up to $250,000, according to the release.

Moon worked with individuals to pose as employees of nonexistent companies to file false income-tax returns, according to the indictment.

He created false W-2 forms for each “employee,” claiming wages and tax withholdings, according to the indictment.

Moon then would split the refund with the individual represented in the tax filing, according to the indictment.