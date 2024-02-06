Man charged with stalking employees at DMV office

TROY, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man is charged with stalking after authorities say he repeatedly visited a Driver's License and Vehicle Registration Office for several months.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office says 34-year-old Timothy Howe, of Troy, is charged with first-degree stalking and three counts of first-degree harassment.

The sheriff said DMV employees complained about Howe's frequent visits. He allegedly gave one employee money for a manicure or pedicure, and anonymously sent pizza to the office after an employee complained because he kept buying her pizza.