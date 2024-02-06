All sections
NewsOctober 5, 2017

Man charged with stabbing grandson after doughnut argument

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A Missouri man has been charged with stabbing his 12-year-old grandson in the arm after an argument over a doughnut. Sixty-seven-year-old Jose Ortega was charged Tuesday with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Bond is set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records...

Associated Press
Jose Ortega
Jose Ortega

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A Missouri man has been charged with stabbing his 12-year-old grandson in the arm after an argument over a doughnut.

Sixty-seven-year-old Jose Ortega was charged Tuesday with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Bond is set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Ortega told police the boy was disrespectful, and he "snapped" early Tuesday when the boy refused to give him a doughnut. The bleeding boy then ran to get help at a neighbor's house in the Kansas City suburb of Raytown. Hospital staff told police the blade went completely through the boy's forearm, creating a 4-inch long wound.

Court records state police found what appeared to be blood on a knife with a 10-inch blade outside the victim's home.

Pertinent address:

Raytown, Mo.

