Man charged with shaking ex-girlfriend's foster son

According to the probable-cause statement, the baby's foster mother told authorities she left the boy and other children with Davis at a home in Republic while she went to work. She said the infant was cold, quiet and had limp limbs when she got home that afternoon. The statement said the baby was diagnosed with bleeding around the brain and continuous seizures. The mother said she previously had been in a relationship with Davis.

Republic police said Davis initially denied injuring the child but then later said he was "100% responsible" after police had him take a Computer Voice Stress Analyzer that showed signs of deception, according to the statement. Davis told police he needed help with his drug, depression and anger problems.

Prosecutors said Davis has a prior arrest for domestic assault in Taney County. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of child abuse.

Rebecca Woelfel, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Social Services, said in an email that information about child abuse investigations is closed except in limited circumstances. She wasn't immediately able to provide any information about the case.