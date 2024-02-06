Man charged with setting fire to Planned Parenthood clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 42-year-old Columbia, Missouri, man has been charged with trying to burn down a local Planned Parenthood clinic last month, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Wesley Brian Kaster was arrested Saturday after investigators searched his vehicle and found evidence linking him to the fire at the Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center. No one was hurt in the attack, which happened in the pre-dawn hours when the building was empty.

Kaster faces a preliminary charge of using fire or an explosive to maliciously damage a building that receives federal funding, but that could change. The FBI had said it was investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

"All I can say at this point is that it is an ongoing investigation and we are early in the process," Don Ledford, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office, said Monday. "A complaint is a temporary charge; this case will be presented to a federal grand jury in the near future, which could return an indictment with different or additional charges."

Kaster's public defender, Troy Stabenow, said Monday he had just been assigned to the case and couldn't immediately comment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

In an affidavit included with the charging documents, FBI agent Curtis Bryant said surveillance video showed a distinctive minivan parked in the clinic's lot at around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 10 and a suspect, believed to be Kaster, break the clinic's framed glass door, place what appeared to be two stacked 5-gallon buckets inside the building and then throw a Molotov cocktail through the door. After watching from the sidewalk for a few minutes, Kaster then went back inside the building, as no fire or smoke could be seen in the videos. Kaster then fled as two unidentified pedestrians approached but returned at around 4 a.m. holding an "undiscernible" item and approached the broken door. Smoke began billowing out about a minute later and Kaster fled, Bryant wrote.

The clinic's sprinkler system extinguished the blaze before firefighters arrived. Only the front room with the broken door was damaged, Bryant wrote.