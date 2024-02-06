All sections
NewsMay 28, 2024

Man charged with Scott City murder

Scott City police have arrested a man in connection with a murder. According to a social media post from Scott City Police Department, Donald Harris has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. ...

Southeast Missourian
Donald Harris
Donald Harris

Scott City police have arrested a man in connection with a murder.

According to a social media post from Scott City Police Department, Donald Harris has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

The post says authorities were conducting a narcotics investigation when Harris allegedly told them he had "killed" the victim for disrespecting his wife. The post says he also said he took pills from the victim.

At the address Harris provided, authorities located a deceased elderly woman who appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to her head and facial area.

Officers allegedly found a large wooden walking stick with blood on it at the scene near the victim.

Harris is being held at Scott County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

