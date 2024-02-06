All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 24, 2020
Man charged with murder in St. John, Mo., Applebee's shooting
ST. JOHN, Mo. -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others wounded, including a firefighter, at an Applebee's restaurant in suburban St. Louis, authorities say. Courtney Demond Washington, 28, of St. Ann was also charged with two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action in the attack at the chain restaurant in St. John, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...
Associated Press
Bystanders embrace outside an Applebee's restaurant Monday in St. John, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. A gunman opened fire inside the restaurant, killing one and injuring at least two other people, police said.
Bystanders embrace outside an Applebee's restaurant Monday in St. John, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. A gunman opened fire inside the restaurant, killing one and injuring at least two other people, police said.Christian Gooden ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

ST. JOHN, Mo. -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others wounded, including a firefighter, at an Applebee's restaurant in suburban St. Louis, authorities say.

Courtney Demond Washington, 28, of St. Ann was also charged with two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action in the attack at the chain restaurant in St. John, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

St. John police chief Robert Connell said Washington had been a customer and was seated at a table around 9:20 p.m. Monday when he got up and left the restaurant then returned and opened fire.

He shot two women sitting at a table, killing Kimberly Ratliff-Penton, 46, from North County. He then stopped at a booth on the other side of the restaurant and shot off-duty Kinloch firefighter Arlydia Bufford in the head, critically injuring her.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kinloch fire chief Kevin Stewart said Bufford, 20, was eating dinner with co-workers after finishing an EMT class when she was shot. As of Tuesday afternoon, Bufford was in critical but stable condition, he said.

A police officer stands posted at the entrance of an Applebee's restaurant Monday in St. John, Missouri.
A police officer stands posted at the entrance of an Applebee's restaurant Monday in St. John, Missouri.Christian Gooden ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Detectives interviewed Washington Tuesday, but have not identified a motive, Connell said. Washington has no known connection with any of the victims.

"He was just calm and collected altogether, before and during" the shooting, Connell told the newspaper. "We're unsure what the trigger was. We hope he'll decide to talk to us and tell us what was going through his mind."

The rampage was over in minutes. Investigators were studying footage from the restaurant's surveillance cameras.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy