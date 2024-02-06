Man charged with murder in St. John, Mo., Applebee's shooting

ST. JOHN, Mo. -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others wounded, including a firefighter, at an Applebee's restaurant in suburban St. Louis, authorities say.

Courtney Demond Washington, 28, of St. Ann was also charged with two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action in the attack at the chain restaurant in St. John, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

St. John police chief Robert Connell said Washington had been a customer and was seated at a table around 9:20 p.m. Monday when he got up and left the restaurant then returned and opened fire.

He shot two women sitting at a table, killing Kimberly Ratliff-Penton, 46, from North County. He then stopped at a booth on the other side of the restaurant and shot off-duty Kinloch firefighter Arlydia Bufford in the head, critically injuring her.