Man charged with murder in Senath nursing home death

SENATH, Mo. — A Senath man sits in the Dunklin County jail on murder charges after he allegedly strangled a man at a nursing home.
Shedrick White, 57, is charged with felony first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Marvin Hale, 38, who was a resident at Senath South Health Care Center nursing home.
According to a probable-cause statement by Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder, Dunklin County Coroner James Powell informed him Tuesday that Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Missouri, had a body brought to its facility from Senath South Health Care Center. Powell told the sheriff's office Hale had possible trauma to his head and markings on his neck that appeared to be associated with strangulation.
Dunklin County sheriff's deputies Aaron Waynick and Andrew Conley visited the nursing home and interviewed nursing staff and administrative personnel there. The deputies reportedly learned there were two physical altercations between Hale and White. The first altercation allegedly occurred July 4 afternoon and resulted in the two being separated by a nurse and Hale being placed in another room.
In the second altercation, a nurse returned to the first room and allegedly observed Hale slumped on the floor with a call cord hanging around his shoulder and with a nosebleed. The nurse added there were no other patients in or near the room, as the second altercation occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Hale was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Dr. Russell Deidiker performed an autopsy Wednesday on Hale and reported the death as caused by strangulation.
White allegedly admitted to authorities he was involved in the first altercation, but denies being involved in the second one or killing Hale.
White is being held without bond in the Dunklin County jail. The investigation still is ongoing and being conducted by the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office, the state Highway Patrol and the Senath Police Department.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.