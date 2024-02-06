Man charged with murder in Senath nursing home death

SENATH, Mo. — A Senath man sits in the Dunklin County jail on murder charges after he allegedly strangled a man at a nursing home.

Shedrick White, 57, is charged with felony first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Marvin Hale, 38, who was a resident at Senath South Health Care Center nursing home.

According to a probable-cause statement by Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder, Dunklin County Coroner James Powell informed him Tuesday that Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Missouri, had a body brought to its facility from Senath South Health Care Center. Powell told the sheriff's office Hale had possible trauma to his head and markings on his neck that appeared to be associated with strangulation.

Dunklin County sheriff's deputies Aaron Waynick and Andrew Conley visited the nursing home and interviewed nursing staff and administrative personnel there. The deputies reportedly learned there were two physical altercations between Hale and White. The first altercation allegedly occurred July 4 afternoon and resulted in the two being separated by a nurse and Hale being placed in another room.