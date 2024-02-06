Man charged with Malden murder now in custody

A man charged with a Saturday night murder in Malden, Missouri, has been arrested.
Steven Michael Kirkwood, 38, of Malden was arrested early Monday morning for the murder. Law enforcement officers found Kirkwood in a Marston, Missouri, motel, where he was arrested without incident.
Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain filed charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm against Kirkwood, and he is being detained without bond. Kirkwood faces a potential life sentence in prison.
At 8:52 p.m. Saturday, Malden police responded to a scene near the intersection of North Decatur and East Howard streets where officers found the body of Ryan Allen Lehnig of Malden, the release stated.
A witness who knew Kirkwood and Lehnig told police that after a brief verbal altercation at a residence on North Decatur Street, Kirkwood fired a handgun inside the house, according to the release. The witness later stated the victim left the residence and was bleeding. Kirkwood left the residence soon after with an unknown white female.
Dunklin County Coroner James Powell pronounced Lehnig dead at 9:13 p.m. Saturday.
The investigation is being conducted by the Dunklin County Major Case Squad, Malden Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.