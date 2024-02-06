Man charged with Malden murder now in custody

At 8:52 p.m. Saturday, Malden police responded to a scene near the intersection of North Decatur and East Howard streets where officers found the body of Ryan Allen Lehnig of Malden, the release stated.

A witness who knew Kirkwood and Lehnig told police that after a brief verbal altercation at a residence on North Decatur Street, Kirkwood fired a handgun inside the house, according to the release. The witness later stated the victim left the residence and was bleeding. Kirkwood left the residence soon after with an unknown white female.

Dunklin County Coroner James Powell pronounced Lehnig dead at 9:13 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is being conducted by the Dunklin County Major Case Squad, Malden Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department.